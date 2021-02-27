Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.59). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,073,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

