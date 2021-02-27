Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $704.85

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.85 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 40,367 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 889.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 706.78. The firm has a market cap of £524.69 million and a P/E ratio of 54.32.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

