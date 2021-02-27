Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) PT Raised to $8.50 at Jonestrading

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jonestrading from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of TRMT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

