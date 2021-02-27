Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.85.

TCW opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

