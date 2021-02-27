Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.