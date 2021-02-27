U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $114.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.60 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $476.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

