U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.05 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $114.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.60 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $476.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit