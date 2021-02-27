U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

SLCA traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,181. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.22.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.