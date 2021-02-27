United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $50.25 Average PT from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

