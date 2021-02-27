United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 5.8%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 25,826,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,229,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

