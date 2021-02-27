United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS UDIRF remained flat at $$46.15 on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

