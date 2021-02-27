Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 5.4%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.06 and last traded at $104.55. Approximately 6,682,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,583,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.53.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $2,876,390,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,870,777,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $214,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

