Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 10.05-11.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.
NYSE UHS traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. 1,047,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
