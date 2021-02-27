Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.05-11.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.

NYSE UHS traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. 1,047,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

