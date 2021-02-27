Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe Purchases 2,500 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

