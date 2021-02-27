UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $4.81 million and $244,428.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00703034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039943 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

