V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040944 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.