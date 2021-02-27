Van ECK Associates Corp Has $33.84 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.14, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

