Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

