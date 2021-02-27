Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,987,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

EQNR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

