VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,329 put options on the company. This is an increase of 11,202% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.