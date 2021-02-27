Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 4th

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

VCLT stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,680. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

