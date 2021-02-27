Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 2,080,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,889. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

