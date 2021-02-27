Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.53 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

