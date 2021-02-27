Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

