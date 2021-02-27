Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.15 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $782.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

