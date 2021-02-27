Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

