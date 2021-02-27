Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 9.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $98.49. Approximately 394,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 131,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.