Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Vipshop updated its Q1 2021

NYSE VIPS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

