Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 258,237 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

