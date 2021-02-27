VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 1,507,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,423. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit