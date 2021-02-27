VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 1,507,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,423. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

