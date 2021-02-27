Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.35. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 192,506 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

