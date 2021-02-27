Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells $87,461.64 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLK opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.