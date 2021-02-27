Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$2.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 60.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.39.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

