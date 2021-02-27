William Blair Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.96). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.77) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.