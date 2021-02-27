Wing Market Cap Hits $23.21 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $23.40 or 0.00050452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00488277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00071463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00079768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081502 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.00487121 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,491,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,749 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

