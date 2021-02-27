Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 630,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 673,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.
Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.
The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.
In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
