Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 630,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 673,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

