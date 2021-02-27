Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESHY) Shares Down 0.4%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESHY)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.13. 759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

