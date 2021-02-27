Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

