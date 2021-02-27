YFValue Hits One Day Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

