Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Trading Down 5.6%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) shares were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 532,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 235,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

