Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $18.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.