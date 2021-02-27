Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $203.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.13 million and the highest is $210.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $987.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,916. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $699,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,348. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 219,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

