Zacks: Brokerages Expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Total reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.40. 2,516,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Total by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Total by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

