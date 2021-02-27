Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.