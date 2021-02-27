Zetacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,171.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $173,593.20 and $9,171.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,517,909 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

