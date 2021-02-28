-$0.03 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 3,739,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $853.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

