$0.81 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,413. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

