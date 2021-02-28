$1.02 EPS Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Greif reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

