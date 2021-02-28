1,417 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $149.49. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

