$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

