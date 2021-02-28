26,460 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 564,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $24,265,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

LYV opened at $88.86 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.